NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT), an immuno-oncology-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of a new vice president in charge of Regulatory Development. The incoming VP, a seasoned professional with a strong track record in biosimilar applications oversight in the U.S., EU, and other regions, is set to accelerate the clinical development of a potential treatment for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

Strong Leadership in Regulatory Development

The newly appointed vice president boasts a wealth of experience with more than six years at the FDA and a recent tenure at Samsung Bioepis. Holding a Ph.D. in Neuroimmunology from McGill University, they have consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. This expertise will serve them well in their new role at NeoImmuneTech.

A Commitment to International Collaboration

The new VP is not only accomplished in their field but also dedicated to fostering international collaboration. They are the founder of the Korean-American Professional Association in Life Sciences (KAPAL), an organization that connects professionals across continents and industries. This commitment to global cooperation aligns with NeoImmuneTech’s vision of broadening its reach and influence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Focus on NT-I7 Clinical Development

The new VP’s primary responsibility will be the clinical development of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa), a long-acting human IL-7, for the potential treatment of ARS. As the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, NT-I7 is currently undergoing various clinical trials for its potential in oncology and as a vaccine adjuvant. The VP’s mandate will be to expedite these trials and strategize the regulatory path towards potential approval.

NeoImmuneTech’s CEO, Dr. Se Hwan Yang, expressed his confidence in the new VP’s abilities, highlighting the importance of their expertise and network to the company’s clinical program and business activities. As NeoImmuneTech expands rapidly in terms of personnel and operations, it seeks to harness this new leadership to forge partnerships with industry and academic leaders, further exploring NT-I7’s potential.

Despite the optimism, it is important to note that any future statements regarding the company’s direction are considered forward-looking and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.