Health

NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
NeoImmuneTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of its new President, Dr. Luke Oh. As a distinguished figure in the realm of regulatory policies and drug development, Dr. Oh brings his experience from esteemed institutions such as the U.S. FDA and Samsung Bioepis. His expertise has led to the submission of multiple biosimilar applications across the US, EU, UK, and Canada. His primary focus at NeoImmuneTech will be steering the clinical development of NT-I7, a long-acting human IL-7 aimed at treating Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) and other immunologic indications.

Industry Veteran Takes the Helm

Dr. Oh’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for NeoImmuneTech. The company is rapidly growing, with an emphasis on expanding partnerships to explore NT-I7’s applications in various therapeutic areas. Dr. Se Hwan Yang, CEO of NeoImmuneTech, expressed confidence in Dr. Oh’s abilities, stating his expertise and vast network are expected to advance the company’s clinical programs and business strategies.

Accelerating Clinical Development

In his new role, Dr. Oh’s primary responsibility will be accelerating the clinical development of NT-I7. This innovative drug, unique in its class, is currently undergoing multiple clinical trials for its potential use in oncology and as a vaccine adjuvant. It has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential use in treating Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), an acute illness.

Commitment to International Collaboration

Dr. Oh is also known for his commitment to international collaboration, as demonstrated through his founding of the Korean-American Professional Association in Life Sciences (KAPAL). This initiative showcases his dedication to fostering global partnerships, a quality that will undoubtedly benefit NeoImmuneTech’s expansion plans. The company’s future plans, however, are not guaranteed and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Health International Relations Science & Technology
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

