NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments

NeoImmuneTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the appointment of its new President, Dr. Luke Oh. As a distinguished figure in the realm of regulatory policies and drug development, Dr. Oh brings his experience from esteemed institutions such as the U.S. FDA and Samsung Bioepis. His expertise has led to the submission of multiple biosimilar applications across the US, EU, UK, and Canada. His primary focus at NeoImmuneTech will be steering the clinical development of NT-I7, a long-acting human IL-7 aimed at treating Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) and other immunologic indications.

Industry Veteran Takes the Helm

Dr. Oh’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for NeoImmuneTech. The company is rapidly growing, with an emphasis on expanding partnerships to explore NT-I7’s applications in various therapeutic areas. Dr. Se Hwan Yang, CEO of NeoImmuneTech, expressed confidence in Dr. Oh’s abilities, stating his expertise and vast network are expected to advance the company’s clinical programs and business strategies.

Accelerating Clinical Development

In his new role, Dr. Oh’s primary responsibility will be accelerating the clinical development of NT-I7. This innovative drug, unique in its class, is currently undergoing multiple clinical trials for its potential use in oncology and as a vaccine adjuvant. It has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential use in treating Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), an acute illness.

Commitment to International Collaboration

Dr. Oh is also known for his commitment to international collaboration, as demonstrated through his founding of the Korean-American Professional Association in Life Sciences (KAPAL). This initiative showcases his dedication to fostering global partnerships, a quality that will undoubtedly benefit NeoImmuneTech’s expansion plans. The company’s future plans, however, are not guaranteed and are subject to risks and uncertainties.