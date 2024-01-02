NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NeoGenomics, Inc., a renowned provider of oncology testing services, has declared its participation in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled to be held in San Francisco, California. The company’s management team is expected to deliver a presentation, followed by a Q&A session on January 8.

Live Broadcast and Archive Available

This session will be broadcast live and will also be archived for later access. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available under the ‘News, Events, and Webcasts’ tab on the Investor Relations page of NeoGenomics’ website.

NeoGenomics: A Leader in Cancer Genetics Testing

NeoGenomics is known for its comprehensive range of cancer genetics testing and information services. These services are leveraged by physicians worldwide to diagnose and treat cancer. The company operates several laboratories across the U.S. and a full-service lab in the United Kingdom. All of these facilities are either CAP accredited or CLIA certified.

Global Clientele and Diverse Services

These facilities enable NeoGenomics to process samples for a broad range of clients including pathologists, oncologists, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical firms. The company’s services are not confined to the U.S. but extend to Europe and Asia as well. The participation of NeoGenomics in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference underscores its commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and showcases its leading role in the field.