Health

NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care

A breakthrough in neonatal care is on the horizon as the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) unveils NeoDoppler, an ultrasound technology aimed at preventing brain damage in premature and sick infants undergoing surgery. The technology allows for real-time monitoring of cerebral blood flow in newborns during general anesthesia, a period when they are particularly susceptible to brain damage due to potential blood pressure fluctuations.

Unveiling NeoDoppler

Developed at NTNU, NeoDoppler provides vital insights into the cerebral blood flow of newborns, enabling immediate intervention when necessary. The technology has been put through its paces by pediatrician Sigrid Dannheim Vik, a PhD researcher on the NeoDoppler project. Over a two-year research period, Vik successfully applied the technique to 30 newborns, including very premature babies and those with congenital defects.

Research Findings and Potential Implications

The research, conducted in collaboration with St. Olav’s Hospital, revealed that cerebral blood flow speed can significantly decrease under anesthesia. This suggests that existing blood pressure guidelines for newborns may be too low, potentially putting them at risk during surgical procedures. The NeoDoppler probe, a small, button-shaped device, is placed over the fontanelle – the soft spot on a baby’s head – to continuously measure blood flow changes and enable immediate interventions to prevent possible brain injury.

A New Standard in Neonatal Care

With the promise NeoDoppler shows, it’s not surprising that researchers believe it could become a new standard for monitoring newborns. Beyond premature babies and those with congenital defects, the technology might also prove beneficial for a broad range of pediatric patients, including those with congenital heart defects or those requiring surgery for other neonatal complications. As NeoDoppler is tested in multiple countries, it could pave the way for a new era in neonatal care. However, more long-term studies are necessary before it becomes standard equipment in neonatal wards.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

