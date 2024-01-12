en English
Health

NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Trento, Italy, in collaboration with multiple funding organizations, including the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the National Cancer Institute, have developed an innovative blood test that could shift the terrain in the fight against neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). The test, known as the Neuroendocrine Monitoring (NEMO) blood panel, is designed not only to detect NEPC but also to differentiate it from castration-resistant prostate adenocarcinoma (CRPC-adeno).

A Game Changer in Cancer Diagnosis

NEPC, a treatment-resistant form of cancer that emerges as cancer cells lose their dependence on androgens and develop a new identity, affects 10% to 15% of patients with metastatic prostate cancer. Previously, the diagnosis of this cancer type was reliant on tumor tissue biopsies, a method that often proved unreliable due to tumor heterogeneity. The NEMO test, however, identifies specific epigenetic changes in DNA methylation that distinctly separate the two cancer types, thus providing a more reliable diagnostic tool.

How NEMO Works

The NEMO blood test selectively probes cell-free DNA in blood plasma for relevant DNA fragments and measures their methylation. This allows it to accurately identify NEPC and CRPC-adeno, while also determining tumor fraction and type. It provides a continuum score to reflect the potential mix of tumor subtypes within a patient, which could prove crucial in determining the most effective treatment approach.

Validation and Potential Application

Having been validated through preclinical models and blood samples from patients with known subtypes, NEMO has also shown its mettle in two clinical trials. In these trials, the test exhibited consistent results with other disease burden measures and successfully identified patients with neuroendocrine prostate cancer. One of the promising aspects of NEMO is that its approach could potentially be applied to other forms of cancer to distinguish subtypes.

Looking Forward

With the potential to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment approaches, the creators of the NEMO test are hopeful. The test could aid in the selection of targeted treatments, increase understanding of neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and potentially be applied to other cancers. The dream is to transition NEMO into a clinical test that physicians can order and use in practice, thus improving patient outcomes.

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

