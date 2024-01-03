Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions

In a remarkable display of commitment and service, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service navigated the bustling holiday period, flying 18 missions from December 23, 2023, to January 2, 2024, across Te Tauihu, New Zealand. This surge in safety operations brought the total tally for the year to a commendable 437 missions, marking a subtle upswing from the 405 missions undertaken in the preceding year.

On the Frontlines of Rescue

During the festive season, the rescue helicopter service was summoned to various popular and oft-frequented locations, including Ligar Bay, Marahua, Anakiwi, Takaka, and Okiwi Bay. However, the crew’s bravery and prowess were truly tested in more secluded, challenging terrains like Castle Rock Hut, Brown Hut, Hacket Creek, Crail Bay, Aniseed Valley, Mutton Cove, and Hukere Creek Cascade Track. In these remote regions, mobile coverage is typically absent, adding a layer of complexity to rescue operations.

Resourcefulness in Remote Rescues

The helicopter crew showcased remarkable resourcefulness, employing advanced equipment such as winches and night vision goggles to successfully execute rescues in these isolated regions. A standout success story was the rescue of a kayaker stranded in a remote location. The kayaker’s quick-thinking use of a personal locator beacon set the stage for a multi-agency rescue operation, underscoring the critical role such devices play in facilitating rescues in remote areas.

Supporting the Lifesavers

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service, partially community-funded and offering free assistance, encourages public support through donations on their website, and even offers live tracking of their missions to foster transparency and engagement. As the team flies into another year of service, their emphasis is on the importance of carrying personal locator beacons when venturing into remote terrain, a simple act that can aid in rescue efforts and potentially save lives.