Nebraska’s Holistic Approach: From Summer EBT to Combatting Food Insecurity

As a response to COVID-19, the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) has evolved into the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (S-EBT), offering a monthly grocery allowance of $40 per child — up to a maximum of $120 per recipient. Yet, questions loom about the sufficiency of S-EBT in addressing the comprehensive needs of children.

The Summer Food Service Program: A Comprehensive Approach

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) emerges as a more encompassing alternative to S-EBT. SFSP offers nutritious meals at no cost to children at 245 locations statewide, benefiting approximately 20,000 children. The inherent value of SFSP extends beyond meal provision, as it offers the added benefits of in-person distribution, social interaction, and access to extra resources for families.

SNAP: Supporting Low-Income Families in Nebraska

Supplementing these efforts is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Established to assist low-income families in Nebraska, SNAP provides food benefits, nutrition education, along with employment and training services. In the 2023 fiscal year, SNAP provided assistance to 156,399 Nebraskans, disbursing nearly $28 million per month.

Nebraska’s Holistic Approach to Overcome Food Insecurity

Nebraska’s initiatives aren’t solely focused on providing food — they aim to empower families towards overcoming food insecurity. By offering a comprehensive support system that extends beyond nutrition, these programs provide a lifeline for families in need, giving them the tools to rise above their circumstances and build a secure future.