Nebraska Breaks Record with Highest Organ Donations in 2023

In an unprecedented achievement, Nebraska has set a new benchmark in organ donation, with a record 323 organs donated in 2023. As per the reports from Live On Nebraska, the organization tasked with managing organ and tissue donations across the state, these numbers are the highest ever recorded in the state's history. The staggering figure includes the highest numbers of liver and lung donations ever recorded in Nebraska, with 74 livers and 57 lungs being donated.

Live On Nebraska: The Catalyst of Change

At the helm of this monumental accomplishment is Kyle Herber, the President & CEO of Live On Nebraska. He expressed immense pride in the organization's contribution towards saving more lives than ever before. Acknowledging the profound generosity of the donors and their families, Herber emphasized the organization's commitment to investing in staff, technology, and innovative practices. These investments are not just aimed at increasing donation numbers but also at honoring the donors' legacies.

The Nationwide Picture and Urgent Need

While Nebraska's achievement is noteworthy, the national scenario also saw a surge in organ donations. A grand total of 46,632 transplants were reported across the U.S. in 2023, setting a new national record. However, the demand for organ donations still significantly outpaces the supply. Over 100,000 individuals across the United States, including 300 in Nebraska, are in need of a life-saving transplant. Live On Nebraska, therefore, urges individuals aged 16 and older to register as organ donors to help bridge this critical gap and save more lives.

Addressing Healthcare Financial Burdens: LB 829

In a related development, Senator Carol Blood has introduced bill LB 829 in the Nebraska Legislature. The bill aims to ensure that patients with insurance do not bear any additional costs for medical services associated with a colonoscopy, such as polyp removal. The bill is inspired by Senator Blood's own experience and is seen as a potential lifesaver by addressing preventable colon cancer cases. The Nebraska Insurance Federation has expressed support for such initiatives that aim to keep policyholders healthy and reduce the cost of healthcare services. The first hearing for LB-829 is scheduled for the upcoming Monday.