Nearly Half of Kiwis Neglect Essential Health Screenings, nib NZ Survey Reveals

New research conducted by nib New Zealand has exposed a concerning trend among Kiwis, with nearly half neglecting their general health screenings despite recognizing the importance of good health. The study, which surveyed 1,000 individuals from December 1 to 11, 2023, underscores a significant disconnect between Kiwis' perceptions of their health and their actions towards maintaining it.

Survey Highlights Alarming Trends

Key findings from the nib survey reveal that 47% of New Zealanders are not up to date with their general health checks, with a staggering 84% neglecting skin checks, crucial in a country with one of the highest rates of melanoma globally. Dental and eye screenings also saw low compliance rates, at 63% and 55% respectively. The report further indicates a disparity in health priorities among different demographics, with 71% of Māori placing higher importance on health screenings compared to 66% of their Pakeha counterparts. Additionally, the survey highlights parental uncertainty regarding children's health checks, with 43% of parents unclear and 25% deeming them unnecessary for their kids.

Barriers to Proactive Health Management

Despite the apparent good health self-rating by 62% of respondents, many Kiwis are held back from regular screenings due to various barriers. The study identifies cost, lack of current health concerns, anxiety over potential findings, and uncertainty about necessary screenings as the main obstacles preventing people from pursuing regular health checks. nib New Zealand's initiative, in partnership with the Blues rugby teams, aims to address these barriers by promoting health awareness and offering free general health checks to encourage a more proactive approach towards health management among New Zealanders.

Partnership with the Blues and Community Outreach

nib's collaboration with the Blues and the introduction of the Check-Up clinic initiative at Eden Park and around Auckland city exemplify the insurer's commitment to enhancing Kiwi health outcomes. The partnership extends to educational efforts, leveraging the influence of rugby stars and media personalities to emphasize the importance of health screenings. This community-focused approach seeks to inspire a shift towards more proactive health management, highlighting the potential for early detection and treatment to significantly improve health outcomes.

As the survey uncovers a critical gap in health screenings among New Zealanders, nib's efforts, alongside those of the Blues, aim to bridge this divide, encouraging Kiwis to prioritize their health. The initiative represents a significant step towards fostering a healthier, more aware New Zealand, where regular health checks become a norm rather than an exception.