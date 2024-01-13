Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions

Close to 1.5 million individuals in the UK, over the State Pension age, are the recipients of Attendance Allowance, a financial benefit designed to assist older people with health conditions in managing daily living expenses. According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), this financial aid aims to help these individuals remain in their homes for extended periods.

Understanding Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance is available at two rates: either £68.10 or £101.75 per week, translating to £272.40 or £407.00 per payment period. It serves as a vital support system for older individuals dealing with various health conditions that require help with personal care or supervision.

Impact in Scotland

In Scotland, 132,618 recipients are benefiting from this allowance. Among them, 9,541 are receiving support specifically for heart-related conditions such as coronary heart disease and angina. Coronary heart disease is particularly prevalent in Scotland, leading to serious complications like heart attacks. Angina, which results from reduced blood flow to the heart, signals potential risks for heart attacks or strokes, accounting for approximately 96,000 new cases each year in the UK.

Eligibility and Application

The Attendance Allowance is not means-tested, ensuring that income and savings do not affect eligibility. Moreover, it does not impact other benefits like the State Pension, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, or Council Tax Reduction. To claim this benefit, individuals must fill out a detailed application form available on the GOV.UK website or seek assistance from Citizens Advice. However, it is crucial to note that individuals already receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA) are not eligible for Attendance Allowance. They can apply only if their PIP or DLA applications are not renewed successfully.