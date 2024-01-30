Neal Augenstein's Cancer Journey: Liquid Biopsy Affirms Ongoing Success of Targeted Therapy

Neal Augenstein, a lung cancer survivor, has been living a cancer-free life since April 2023, following a regimen of targeted therapy and a lobectomy. Recently, Augenstein underwent a cutting-edge test - a liquid biopsy - a real-time blood analysis tool designed to detect the presence of lung cancer cells in the bloodstream. To the relief of all, the results returned negative, signaling no traces of cancer cells within his blood.

Augenstein's Cancer Journey: The Liquid Biopsy

Although Augenstein is currently free from cancer, the harsh reality of his previous stage 4 diagnosis implies that he may never receive an official "cured" stamp. And here is where the relevance of the liquid biopsy comes into play. This advanced diagnostic tool serves as an additional fortification in monitoring his health condition, supplementing the regular CT scans. While CT scans are proficient at identifying tumors, down to a small size, their capability to detect cancer at a DNA level is non-existent. The liquid biopsy, on the other hand, provides a real-time window into his DNA, enabling early identification of any potential threats.

EGFR: The Target of Augenstein's Therapy

Augenstein's cancer treatment is centered around a specific mutation known as EGFR - Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. This mutation is the target of his therapy and the absence of EGFR or any other mutations in his liquid biopsy results stands as a testament to the continued effectiveness of his targeted therapy. However, medical science is always prepared for contingencies. Should his current therapy stop working, there are other treatments waiting in the wings, ready to be considered before any potential cancer recurrence becomes visible on a CT scan.

The Fight Continues: Augenstein's Ongoing Journey

Augenstein continues to take his targeted therapy and maintains an optimistic outlook towards the future. He is geared up for ongoing aggressive screening, committed to keeping his health in check. The negative results of the liquid biopsy mark a significant milestone in his cancer journey, but it is far from the finish line. His courage and determination, coupled with rapid advancements in medical science, continue to fuel his fight against cancer.