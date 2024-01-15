en English
Health

NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
NDA Invites Private Entities to Operate Drug Rehab Centers

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has launched an initiative to combat the growing issue of substance abuse by inviting private entities to operate drug rehabilitation facilities. This move is part of a larger strategy aimed at expanding the network of rehabilitation centers and ensuring they meet the required standard of care.

Expanding Rehabilitation Services

Recognizing the escalating substance abuse problem in many communities, the NDA has acknowledged the need for greater capacity in rehabilitation services. This call for partnership aims to enhance the availability and accessibility of treatment options for drug dependents, ensuring effective treatment and support for those grappling with addiction.

Quality Care and Collaboration

Private parties possessing the capability to offer high-quality rehabilitation services are being urged to collaborate with the NDA. The invitation underscores the importance of a multi-sectoral approach in tackling the challenges posed by drug addiction. It’s a move that encourages and fosters cooperation between government bodies and private entities in a concerted effort to address a pressing societal issue.

Tackling the Substance Abuse Problem

Substance abuse has been a persistent issue across communities, with the need for effective treatment and support services growing increasingly crucial. This initiative by the NDA is a welcomed step towards addressing this issue, offering hope to individuals and families affected by drug abuse. The emphasis on quality and standard of care provides assurance for those seeking help, while the call for collaboration sets a precedent for future multi-sectoral cooperation in health-related matters.

Health Social Issues Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

