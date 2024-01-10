en English
Health

NCT’s Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions

On the bustling digital platform Weverse, a somber note was struck as SM Entertainment, the agency managing the popular K-pop group NCT, announced that one of its star vocalists, Haechan, would be temporarily stepping back from his upcoming activities. The cause? A severe bout of tonsillitis that has left the young artist with fatigue and a high fever, symptoms that were achingly apparent during his recent schedule in Japan.

Health Concerns Prompting Hiatus

Upon his return to Korea, Haechan promptly sought medical attention, the doctors prescribing much-needed rest to stabilize his condition. The impact of his sudden illness was clearly visible during the ‘NCT 127 2ND TOUR ‘NEO CITY: JAPAN – THE LINK’ on January 7 and 8, where his absence was keenly felt by his bandmates and fans alike.

Impact on Upcoming Events

One of the immediate casualties of Haechan’s health issues is the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, scheduled for January 10, which he will regrettably miss. The uncertainty surrounding his participation in future events hangs heavy, with his return hinging entirely on his recovery progress.

A Growing Trend in the K-pop Industry

This is far from an isolated incident, as the issue of K-pop idols taking health-related breaks is becoming increasingly common. Recently, ITZY’s Lia, Le Sserafim’s Kim Chae-won, and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Shuhua also found themselves pausing their hectic schedules for health reasons. This rising trend has sparked serious discussions within the K-pop industry about the crucial importance of managing an artist’s physical and mental health.

SM Entertainment, while expressing their apologies to fans for the unexpected news, has committed to doing their best to assist Haechan in his recovery. For now, the fans can only hope for a swift recovery and a safe return of their beloved idol to the stage where he belongs.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

