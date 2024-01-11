NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns

Pop culture was set ablaze when Haechan, a member of the popular K-pop ensemble NCT, sparked controversy as he was seen with an e-cigarette in a now-deleted practice video. The video, which offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the dance practice for NCT 127's new single 'Be There For Me', circulated on social media platforms, igniting a heated debate among fans.

Fanning the Flames of Controversy

While some fans defended Haechan's right to smoke, citing his adulthood at 24 years, others criticized him for flouting Korean law by smoking indoors. They expressed concern over his potential exposure of his bandmates to secondhand smoke. The incident has created a chasm within the fanbase, with a polarization of opinions evident on various social media platforms.

A Break Amid the Brouhaha

Adding to the tumult, Haechan has stepped back from his activities with NCT, not as a consequence of the smoking incident, but due to health concerns. His agency, SM Entertainment, revealed that Haechan is suffering from a severe case of tonsillitis and requires rest for recovery. This announcement has added another layer of concern for the fans, deepening the impact of the initial e-cigarette controversy.

The Absence Felt

Consequently, Haechan was absent at the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, where NCT DREAM performed without him. This amplified the repercussions of the incident as fans felt his conspicuous absence. Amid the controversy and concern for Haechan's health, the K-pop world is fervently waiting for the dust to settle.