NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados

Barbados’ National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) has reiterated its concerns about the increasing use of synthetic drugs in the country. Amid the activities of Drug Awareness Month, NCSA’s Deputy Manager, Troy Wickham, highlighted these concerns during a community drive-thru event. This comes after the council issued warnings last year about the potential dangers of substances like ecstasy/MDMA and synthetic cannabinoids.

Public Vigilance and Reporting

One of the primary appeals made by the NCSA is for the public to report any suspected instances of synthetic drug use. The council urges citizens to submit any suspicious substances for testing. This initiative is part of their strategy to keep the public informed about new psychoactive substances entering the market.

Disturbing Social Media Evidence

Wickham drew attention to a disturbing video that circulated on social media last year. The video featured several young men who seemed to be paralyzed and exhibiting abnormal behaviors, suggesting severe intoxication from substance use. Their investigations linked the consumed substance to several fatalities, further amplifying the risks associated with synthetic drugs.

Community Engagement: A Vital Tool

The stance of the NCSA underscores the critical role that public vigilance and community engagement play in tackling the synthetic drug menace in Barbados. With such initiatives, the council aims to equip citizens with the necessary knowledge to identify and report suspicious substances, thereby contributing to the broader fight against drug abuse.