Health

NBC4’s Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
NBC4’s Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump

On Tuesday, January 9th, NBC4 will be hosting its Annual Blood Give-In in collaboration with WNCI and the American Red Cross in Columbus, Ohio. The event is a crucial initiative, as blood donations traditionally see a significant decline during the winter months. The drive’s objective is to collect 221 donations, a number that will immensely contribute to maintaining a robust blood supply, critical for saving lives.

Eligibility and Process

Donors participating in the event must meet specific criteria. They must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh no less than 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. The entire process of donating blood takes approximately an hour. This includes the registration, a brief medical check-up, the blood collection which lasts between 8-10 minutes, and a short rest period afterwards.

Preparation and Aftercare

Donors are advised to ensure they are adequately hydrated before the donation and to consume a nutritious meal. Furthermore, the American Red Cross has developed an app designed to guide donors through the process. The application provides valuable tips for preparation before the donation, as well as advice for aftercare.

Other Ways to Support

Even those who are unable to donate blood due to various reasons can still support this noble cause. They can get involved by volunteering at the event or making financial contributions to the American Red Cross. Both forms of support significantly contribute to the success of the blood drive and the overall mission of the organization.

Cory Paul, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Greater Columbus Chapter, emphasized the importance of the event and its festive atmosphere. The Annual Blood Give-In will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., welcoming all who wish to contribute to this life-saving cause.

Health United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

