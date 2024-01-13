en English
Health

Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
In the chill of winter, the human body craves heartier, calorie-dense foods, often leading to increased calorie consumption and potential weight gain if not managed well. This phenomenon is explained by Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, a senior consultant in internal medicine, and Madhavi Avate, a functional nutritionist.

Winter’s Effect on Metabolism

During winter, the body’s response to cold temperatures is to increase thermogenesis, a process of generating heat, which can slightly elevate the metabolic rate. Cold exposure can also activate brown adipose tissue, a type of fat that burns calories to generate heat, contributing to increased energy expenditure.

However, feeling hungrier, especially in the morning, is not necessarily an indicator of a heightened metabolic rate. This can be influenced by various factors such as meal skipping, blood sugar levels, hormonal imbalances, and dietary changes.

Impact of Sunlight on Metabolism

The decrease in sunlight during winter can lead to lower vitamin D levels. This has been linked to metabolic disruptions and weight gain. Therefore, it’s crucial to monitor lifestyle choices during the colder season.

Effective Management of Seasonal Metabolic Fluctuations

To counterbalance these changes, it is recommended to stay active, eat balanced meals, stay hydrated, eat warm foods, and prioritize sleep. Physical activity should be maintained to prevent a potential slowdown in metabolism due to decreased overall activity levels and daylight. Dehydration can slow down metabolism and lead to increased cravings for calorie-dense foods.

Incorporating high-intensity interval training or strength training can help maintain muscle mass and boost metabolic rate. The article suggests focusing on warm, nutrient-dense foods and making proactive adjustments to our lifestyle and diet to navigate the seasonal fluctuations in metabolism effectively.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

