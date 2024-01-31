Navigating Wedding Attire Etiquette and Winter Fashion Trends: Advice from Ellen

When it comes to navigating the nuances of outfit etiquette for special events, and understanding the latest fashion trends, the queries from our readers are ceaseless. Among them, constant themes emerge such as the appropriateness of wearing black to weddings, the seemingly bizzare trend of men wearing shorts in winter, and makeup recommendations for those who have lost their lashes due to chemotherapy. Our very own Answer Angel Ellen has some insights to offer.

Black is Back in the Wedding Scene

One of our readers, Karen K., was in a dilemma about her outfit choice for an upcoming wedding. Her ensemble included a medium-length black skirt, a black top, and a white, lace, sheer, long-sleeved blouse. The question was: Is this attire appropriate for a wedding? Ellen's response was simple. The only rule for wedding guests is not to draw attention away from the bride. While once it was considered taboo for guests to wear black or white, this is no longer the case. So Karen, rest easy, your choice of outfit is spot on!

The Rise of Casual Winter Fashion

Next, we have Janet B. who noticed a peculiar trend: men wearing shorts in cold weather. Ellen pointed out that it's not uncommon to see young men and teenagers wearing shorts in winter. This can be attributed to a casual dressing trend which has even found favor with U.S. Senator John Fetterman, known for his preference for shorts and hoodies. This trend is reflective of the fashion industry's increasing focus on the blend of comfort and style in winter fashion, which our comprehensive overview of the winter fashion trends for 2023-24 also highlighted.

Sue C. reached out seeking mascara recommendations for those with very short lashes due to chemotherapy. Ellen suggests trying false eyelashes or fiber-containing mascaras. In fact, we open it up to all our readers. If you have a recommendation, we encourage you to share it.