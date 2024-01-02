en English
Business

Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist’s Take on Pre-Workout Supplements

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist’s Take on Pre-Workout Supplements

In the bustling landscape of the UK supplement market, valued at a staggering 1.5 billion, there thrives a myriad of products, each catering to distinct needs and preferences. Among these, pre-workout supplements have carved a niche for themselves, popular for their potential to enhance performance, energy, and endurance. The spotlight, however, does not just shine on these supplements but also on the words of James Ellis, a distinguished nutritionist and health coach specializing in women’s health.

Ellis on Balanced Diet and Supplements

Ellis, a steadfast advocate for the importance of a balanced diet, acknowledges the convenience and potential benefits of pre-workout supplements. Yet, he reminds consumers of the cardinal role of hard work and progressive training, underpinning the success of any athletic endeavour. His message resonates with a simple truth: supplements can only supplement, not replace, a balanced diet and consistent exercise.

Inside Pre-Workout Supplements

Typically, pre-workout supplements contain a strategic combination of carbohydrates, protein, caffeine, and electrolytes. Brands like Vivo Life, Raw Sport, Body Health, and MyProtein offer various formulas. These formulas distinguish themselves with unique ingredients like beetroot extract, guarana, essential amino acids, and a bouquet of vitamins, all meticulously chosen to cater to different athletic needs.

Navigating Supplements and Women’s Health

Ellis underscores the specific nutritional requirements of women during different life stages, such as perimenopause and menopause. He advises consumers to consider their unique needs and the actual performance benefits of supplements. To gauge the effectiveness of a supplement, Ellis recommends assessing both objective performance improvements and subjective feelings of energy. He also suggests taking a daily multi-vitamin, vitamin D, fish oil, and probiotic in addition to any pre-workout supplements.

Parallel to the UK supplement market, the global collagen market is on an upward trajectory, surging from 6.38 billion in 2023 to a projected 6.99 billion in 2024. This robust growth is expected to continue, with the market potentially reaching 10.19 billion in 2028. The rising prevalence of obesity is a significant driver of the collagen market, with collagen supplements gaining traction for their potential role in weight management.

Business Health United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

