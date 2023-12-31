en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:11 am EST
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media

As more individuals turn to social media platforms such as TikTok for dietary advice and health trends, an undercurrent of misinformation and potentially hazardous practices has emerged. A recent surge in the promotion of weight loss pills containing the banned drug phentermine hydrochloride has raised alarms among healthcare professionals and victims alike, who now urge the public to steer clear of these hazardous substances.

Online Sellers Exploiting Social Media

Online sellers are shamelessly pushing these potentially dangerous pills on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Their target demographic? Primarily young girls, lured in with promises of instantaneous weight loss without the need for workouts or dieting. This ruthless marketing strategy, however, conceals the serious health risks associated with the use of these pills, including high blood pressure and heart disorders.

The Role of Regulatory Agencies

In response to this alarming trend, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has called on the public to report any suspicious sellers. In the UK, legitimate sources are prohibited from supplying phentermine hydrochloride for weight loss, reflecting the potentially dangerous health implications of its usage.

Advocating for Holistic Health Approaches

Amidst the noise of diet fads and dangerous shortcuts, voices advocating for a more holistic approach to health are growing louder. Kat Benson, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching, promotes a healthy eating lifestyle that is flexible, nutrient-dense, and enjoyable. For Benson, health is not just about following a specific diet, but rather emphasizing physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

The Three C’s Model: Curiosity, Compassion, and Context

Instead of getting caught up in diet fads, Benson advocates for the ‘three C’s model’—curiosity, compassion, and context—to guide healthier choices. She recommends focusing on diet diversity, staying well-hydrated, and opting for minimally processed foods. Benson also underscores the importance of cultural foods and enjoying the foods you love as part of a balanced diet.

0
Health Social Issues
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction

By Saboor Bayat

Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required

By Safak Costu

Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strategy for Future Health Costs

By Saboor Bayat

Nollywood Star Zack Orji's Health Crisis: A Nation Prays

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Hea ...
@Health · 12 mins
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Hea ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing

By Salman Khan

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild’s Advocacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
35 seconds
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
1 min
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
1 min
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
1 min
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
3 mins
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
4 mins
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
7 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
7 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
7 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
44 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app