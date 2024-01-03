en English
Health

Navigating the Maze: Clinicians’ Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
A recent study reveals the intricate cognitive processes clinicians employ when navigating potential drug-drug interactions, a widely prevalent issue that can cause serious harm or even fatality. The research, led by Dr. Michael Weiner from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Regenstrief Institute, and Indiana University School of Medicine, underscores that drug-drug interactions are more common than generally perceived, with a sizable percentage preventable.

Unraveling the Cognitive Cues

The research delves into the cognitive cues that clinicians use to detect and manage drug-drug interactions. These cues include their knowledge base, consultations, reference books, professional websites, and electronic health record (EHR) alerts. However, the lack of integration across different health systems can make managing a patient’s medication information a complex task, particularly under time constraints.

Prevention Through Understanding

The study identified 19 cognitive cues that clinicians use to assess clinical risk and explore safer treatment options. These include investigating alternative treatments, altering dosages, or educating patients about warning signs. The decision to take preventive action hinges on a calculated balance of the benefits and risks associated with the drugs involved.

Implications for Future Healthcare

The findings could significantly influence the design of EHR system alerts, making them more actionable and timely to improve patient safety. Alissa Russ-Jara, PhD, the study’s lead author, emphasized that the research offers insights into the nuanced expertise involved in clinicians’ swift decision-making processes concerning drug-drug interactions. The study’s recommendations bear implications for clinicians, informatics leaders, patients, and EHR systems, all aiming to boost patient safety through better-informed clinical decision-making.

Health Science & Technology United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

