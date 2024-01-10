en English
Health

Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
As the world grapples with the escalating cost of healthcare, the impact of medical inflation on health insurance coverage cannot be ignored. The rise in the cost of medicines, hospitalization, and other healthcare services, commonly referred to as ‘medical inflation,’ has recently been reported to hover around 14%. This figure significantly outpaces general inflation, leading to a steady erosion of the purchasing power of money and making services more expensive over time.

Health Insurance Coverage: Keeping Pace with Inflation

Under these circumstances, a health insurance cover that provided ample protection in the past may no longer be sufficient. The escalating healthcare costs necessitate a periodic review and adjustment of health insurance coverage to ensure it is in line with the rising medical expenses. This is a critical factor to consider for policyholders looking to secure their financial stability in the event of medical emergencies.

Strategies for Increasing Health Coverage

Effectively increasing health coverage in the face of medical inflation requires strategic planning. One beneficial approach is to utilize the no claim bonus, a feature of many health insurance policies that incrementally raises the insurance coverage, up to 50% of the base cover, for each claim-free year. This strategy allows policyholders to increase their coverage without significantly raising their premiums.

Another effective strategy is to opt for top-up or super top-up policies. These insurance products offer an increased coverage limit at a fraction of the cost of increasing the base cover. By opting for these policies, individuals can ensure they have the necessary limits to cover higher medical expenses without putting a strain on their finances.

Proactive Measures: The Way Forward

Addressing the challenge of medical inflation requires proactive measures. Policyholders must remain abreast of the trends in healthcare costs and adjust their insurance coverage accordingly. As Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool, succinctly puts it: “The dynamic nature of healthcare costs necessitates a dynamic approach to health insurance coverage.” With the right strategies in place, individuals can ensure their health insurance remains a robust safety net, capable of meeting the financial demands of escalating medical costs.

Health Inflation
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

