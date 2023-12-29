en English
Health

Navigating the Holiday Season with Diabetes: Tips and Technological Aids

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:51 pm EST
Amid the holiday cheer and festive indulgence, individuals managing diabetes often grapple with challenges. The season’s sugary sweets, erratic schedules, and travel can disrupt established health routines. However, with advanced tools like Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices, managing diabetes has become more manageable. The FreeStyle Libre, for instance, provides real-time blood sugar level information, enabling informed health decisions even in the holiday chaos.

Five Tips for Effective Diabetes Management

The first tip is to maintain medication schedules, irrespective of disrupted routines. The second tip advocates for the use of wearable CGM devices, such as the FreeStyle Libre, to frequently monitor glucose levels. The third tip suggests a balance of diet and exercise, recommending at least 45 minutes of moderate activity daily. The fourth tip encourages planning meals ahead, opting for whole grains and low glycemic foods over carb-heavy dishes and controlling dessert portions. The last tip emphasizes staying hydrated with water or caffeine-free beverages, which helps regulate sugar, salt, and cholesterol levels.

Technology Aids in Diabetes Management

The role of technology in facilitating diabetes management is undeniable. Abbott’s recent launch of the FreeStyle LibreLink app in India exemplifies this. The app allows users to access glucose readings on their mobile phones without the need for finger pricking. This leap in technology, coupled with wearable CGM devices, has revolutionized diabetes management, making it less intrusive and more convenient.

Importance of Recognizing Diabetes Symptoms

Recognizing diabetes symptoms early on is crucial. Symptoms such as excessive urination, excessive drinking, and weight loss could indicate the onset of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a common side effect of Type 1 diabetes. Dr. Henry Rodriguez, director of the USF Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology, emphasizes the need for awareness of these symptoms to prevent DKA. He also highlights the increasing number of Type 1 diabetes diagnoses and the role of genetics in its development.

Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

