Health

Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea

As profoundly discussed in the book ‘Death as Told by a Sapiens to a Neanderthal’, the human aging process is not a natural occurrence, but rather a ‘gift’ extended by modern advancements. A couple of centuries ago, humans had a ‘natural’ lifespan of around 38 years. However, the last 200 years have seen life expectancy more than double, thanks to improvements in medicine and lifestyle.

South Korea: The Race Against Time

In this context, South Korea stands out as a country on the brink of becoming ‘super-aged’ by 2026. This means that the elderly population will surpass the youth, a demographic shift exacerbated by the nation’s record-low birthrates. This threatens not only its economic vitality but also the social fabric of the nation. Despite the Korean government’s attempts to reverse the trend, the efforts have been largely unsuccessful, and the nation faces a future where the population could significantly decline.

Global Demographic Challenges

South Korea is not alone in this struggle. Other countries face similar issues. France, for instance, despite its relatively successful birth policies, is still below replacement level. These demographic challenges demand a rethinking of strategies – not geared towards growth, but towards adaptation. Accepting and managing population decline as a reality is a perspective suggested by experts. Yet, Korea, caught up between the need to address its demographic challenges and the reluctance to resign to depopulation, finds its politicians more focused on upcoming elections than long-term societal issues.

Population Dynamics: A Global Perspective

The global demographic challenges are not limited to population growth or decline. They also encompass disparities in population distribution, migration trends, fertility rates, and aging populations. The importance of understanding these dynamics for informed decision-making and sustainable development cannot be overstated. Yet, the world’s population continues to grow rapidly, adding 85 to 90 million people per year. This growth goes hand in hand with various pressures on our natural environment such as growing greenhouse gas emissions, soil consumption, and consumption of mineral and biogenic resources.

Addressing Inequalities

Oxfam International, in its report, predicts that the world could have its first trillionaire within a decade. The fortunes of the five richest men have spiked by 114% in real terms since 2020, highlighting the growing disparities between the super-rich and the majority of the global population. Nearly 5 billion people have become poorer since the pandemic, necessitating measures to address these inequalities. Suggestions include the permanent taxation of the wealthiest in every country and more effective taxation of big corporations.

Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

