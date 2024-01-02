en English
Health

Navigating the Frost of ‘Divorce Month’: Strategies for Resilient Relationships

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
In the chill of January, an unexpected frost settles in – the phenomenon of ‘Divorce Month.’ According to Goldberg Jones law practice, divorce filings and related online searches surge by a staggering 33% through March. This trend, however, is not an aftermath of sudden impulses but the culmination of ongoing marital struggles. Offering a beacon of hope amidst this marital crisis is psychotherapist Amy Morin, through her book ’13 Things Mentally Strong Couples Don’t Do.’

The Anatomy of ‘Divorce Month’

January’s reputation as ‘Divorce Month’ is rooted in a blend of holiday-related stress, financial pressures, and the fresh-start mentality associated with the New Year. Data from Winnebago County, Illinois, lends credence to this pattern, with March witnessing the highest number of divorce filings. The first working day of the New Year, christened ‘Divorce Day,’ saw a significant increase in divorce inquiries, with a 9.6% rise in divorces in 2021 compared to 2020. A sobering 13% of people delayed their divorces due to financial pressures, and nearly half of those divorcing experienced a contraction in their incomes by an average of 31% in the subsequent year.

Emotional Resilience and Financial Prudence

While the emotional ramifications of divorce are daunting, the financial implications are equally critical and often overlooked. A meager 7% of people consult a financial adviser during their divorce, a decision that can have long-term financial repercussions. Echoing the importance of financial consultation, Paula Llewellyn, Managing Director at Legal General Retail, stresses the necessity of seeking advice from a financial adviser to ensure a fair and equal divorce.

Fortifying Relationships Amidst Rough Patches

To counter the wave of marital dissolutions, Morin’s book outlines strategies to strengthen relationships. She advises couples to confront problems head-on, maintain transparency, establish healthy boundaries, and sidestep communication pitfalls such as disrespect and emotional manipulation. She underscores the importance of mutual growth, remembering the reasons for falling in love, and not relying solely on the relationship for personal fulfillment.

Through her work, Morin aims to foster resilience and mutual respect, ingredients vital for the longevity of a partnership. Her insights, backed by survey data indicating common relationship challenges, offer a roadmap for couples navigating through the treacherous waters of relationship strife.

Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

