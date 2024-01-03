en English
Fitness

Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions

As the world ushers in a new year, many embark on fitness journeys, hoping to leverage the fresh start that January brings. However, studies reveal that those who initiate their fitness regime as a New Year’s resolution are less likely to sustain it. In fact, winter gym-goers average a mere 2.9 visits per month, in stark contrast to the 4.5 times frequented by those commencing in spring or fall. A startlingly small portion, barely one-fifth, persist in their fitness endeavors for over a year post-commitment. Dr. Matthew Rand, leading this research, advocates for kickstarting fitness habits ahead of the New Year to establish a rhythm.

Setting Achievable Fitness Goals

Embarking on a fitness journey requires more than just a resolution; it demands strategy and planning. To successfully navigate the path to fitness, it is vital to reflect on your current fitness level and articulate clear, specific goals. Breaking these objectives down into manageable steps and infusing variety into your routine can make the journey less daunting and more engaging. But perhaps the most crucial element is to prioritize consistency over intensity. Setting realistic time frames, creating a supportive environment, and listening to your body are all part of this process. Progress tracking and celebrating achievements can further motivate and foster a positive mindset, making the journey to a healthier, happier year ahead not just a goal, but an enjoyable process.

Embracing Healthy Habits

The owners of FM Fitness, Jordan Patek and Carli Betik, underscore the significance of cultivating healthy habits as part of new year fitness resolutions. They advocate for the ‘habit stacking’ method, which involves focusing on one achievable goal each month, such as increasing water intake or incorporating daily walks. The four key habits FM Fitness emphasizes are daily walking, drinking water, consuming nutritious meals, and working out. They also promote the use of household items for workouts and taking progress photos rather than fixating on numeric goals. The fitness journey, they stress, should be about self-love and granting oneself grace.

The Role of Recovery

While working out is the cornerstone of any fitness regime, recovery is equally paramount. This is a philosophy embraced by RVIVL, a recovery fitness studio in Playa Vista. The studio, focusing on health and wellness for the new year, offers a variety of services, including ice baths, infrared saunas, and IV therapy. This holistic approach to fitness underscores the importance of balance, underscoring that fitness is not just about rigorous workouts, but also about rest and recovery.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

