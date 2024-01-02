en English
Health

Navigating the Complexities of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Precision Medicine and Economic Interests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory condition often resulting in painful deformity and immobility, particularly in the fingers, wrists, feet, and ankles, continues to challenge both patients and doctors in the pursuit of effective treatment. The journey of Patti Schulte, a patient who failed to respond to multiple drugs and suffered a severe allergic reaction to Remicade, epitomizes the struggle. The drug was insisted upon by her insurance, leading her physician, Erinn Maury, to encounter insurance interference in her prescribing decisions, reflecting a common issue for doctors treating such conditions.

The Unpredictability of Arthritis Drugs

Despite the introduction of new drug classes over the past 25 years, rheumatologists like Jeffrey Curtis of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, are often left in the dark, unable to predict which drugs will be most effective for their patients. This lack of predictability leads to a trial-and-error approach, causing frustration for both patients and doctors.

PrismRA: A Potential Game-Changer

A glimmer of hope on the horizon is the blood test PrismRA, developed by Scipher Medicine. The test uses a predictive model to identify patients unlikely to respond to TNF inhibitors like Humira, potentially saving costs by preventing the use of ineffective treatments. However, the acceptance and coverage of PrismRA by insurance companies is not universal, leading to continued obstacles for patients in need.

The Role of Economic Interests in Drug Choices

The preference of insurers for certain drugs is often swayed by rebates from manufacturers. For example, Humira dominates the market due to such incentives, despite the availability of potentially more effective treatments. The introduction of biosimilar drugs may reduce the costs of TNF inhibitors, but the acceptance of the PrismRA test by insurers remains uncertain. This situation underscores the significant impact of economic interests of drug companies and rebates to insurers on medication choices.

The Future of Precision Medicine in Arthritis Care

There is an anticipation of growth in the use of precision medicine in rheumatoid arthritis care, akin to practices in cancer treatment. Such a growth could reduce the trial-and-error process for patients, leading to more effective and efficient treatments. However, the economic interests of drug companies and rebates to insurers continue to influence medication choices, a factor that may slow the progress of precision medicine in this area.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

