Health

Navigating the Aftermath of the Navvis & Co. LLC Data Breach

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Navigating the Aftermath of the Navvis & Co. LLC Data Breach

Navvis & Co. LLC, a vendor for the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA), recently suffered a data breach between July 12 and 25, 2023. The breach compromised the personal and health records of former and current HMSA members, including sensitive information such as patient names, birth dates, Medicaid/Medicare ID numbers, health plan details, medical treatment information, and in some cases, Social Security numbers. Despite credit freezes offering some protection against identity theft involving fraudulent credit applications, they fall short in guarding against other forms of identity theft not involving credit checks.

Navigating the Aftermath of a Data Breach

Following the breach, Navvis has been notifying affected HMSA members through letters. However, these communications have inaccurately explained the process of placing a credit freeze. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends multiple steps to mitigate the risks following such a data breach. These include placing a credit freeze, monitoring credit reports, and remaining vigilant for fraudulent activity on financial and medical insurance accounts.

Identity Theft Protection Services

TruMark Financial Visa® credit card offers identity theft protection services including dark web monitoring, notifications on large-scale breaches, stolen document replacement assistance, credit monitoring, and access to U.S.-based Identity Restoration Specialists. Furthermore, the Northwest Federal Credit Union provides its members with resources to guard against scams and fraud, such as tips on protecting against common fraudulent tactics and securing credit and debit cards. The credit freeze is a significant tool in their arsenal, restricting access to credit reports and deterring criminals from fraudulently obtaining goods or services requiring a credit check.

Act Fast and Protect Your Credit

When faced with identity theft, swift action is crucial. Notify the credit card issuer’s fraud department, change passwords on sensitive accounts, contact fraud departments of all three credit bureaus, and call all card issuers, banks, and financial institutions. Reporting the incident to the FTC and setting up a fraud alert with credit bureaus makes it harder for criminals to open new accounts. Freezing your credit can prevent further unauthorized use of your information.

Comparing Identity Theft Protection Services

When considering identity theft protection services, Aura and Experian IdentityWorks emerge as strong contenders. Both offer robust monitoring and alerts, with Aura offering additional services to prevent children’s identity theft. While Aura is best suited for families looking to protect children online, Experian excels in providing in-depth credit features.

Be Wary of Scams

Victims of data breaches should be cautious of scams like the Newoptionavailablepackage1ca info, a fraudulent website that sends phishing emails and text messages impersonating the United States Postal Service. Victims who have disclosed their credit card information on such scam websites should immediately contact their credit card companies and consider placing a fraud alert on their credit reports.

Health Security United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

