Navigating Surrogacy Abroad: Indian Couples Confront Laws, Costs, and Citizenship Challenges

Amid stringent surrogacy regulations in India, a rising number of prospective parents are venturing abroad, seeking to fulfill their dreams of parenthood. This trend, underscored by the Surrogacy Regulation Act of 2021, highlights the evolving landscape of surrogacy for Indian nationals, encompassing legal hurdles, financial implications, and the pursuit of citizenship for the newborns abroad.

Advertisment

Exploring Alternatives: The Shift Overseas

For many Indian couples, the dream of starting a family has been complicated by domestic surrogacy laws. The Surrogacy Regulation Act restricts surrogacy options to altruistic means, disallowing commercial surrogacy and imposing stringent eligibility criteria for prospective parents. This has led to an increased interest in countries like the United States and Canada, where surrogacy laws are more accommodating. The financial aspect is formidable, with surrogacy in the US costing between $200,000 and $700,000, yet for many, the promise of a well-defined legal framework and the potential for the child to obtain US citizenship makes the investment worthwhile.

Legal Complexities and Financial Considerations

Advertisment

The intricacies of India's surrogacy law pose significant challenges for those yearning to become parents. Restrictions on using donor gametes and the criminalization of compensating surrogates have prompted many to look beyond national borders. Countries like Georgia and Latin American nations offer more affordable surrogacy options, with costs substantially lower than in the US. However, the decision to pursue surrogacy abroad is not merely financial; it is also influenced by the desire for legal clarity and the assurance of ethical practices in the surrogacy process.

Citizenship and Future Implications

The allure of US citizenship for the newborn is a compelling factor for many Indian parents considering surrogacy abroad. The legal and ethical framework in the US not only supports intending parents and surrogates but also opens doors for the child's future, including education and residency advantages. However, navigating the citizenship and legal status of children born through international surrogacy arrangements demands careful planning and understanding of both US law and the regulations of other potential birth countries.