Health

Navigating New Year’s Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Navigating New Year’s Resolutions: Advice for Individuals with Anxiety

The start of a new year often sparks ambitious aspirations, such as improved diet and exercise regimes. However, for individuals battling anxiety, these high expectations can intensify distress, particularly in the context of research revealing the common failure to fulfill new year’s resolutions. Experts in psychology suggest that resolutions for anxious persons should be personalized and segmented into manageable portions.

Confronting Anxieties

Dr. Regine Galanti, a specialist in anxiety disorders, postulates that directly addressing anxieties can transform patterns of fear and avoidance, potentially through exposure therapy or personal efforts. She advocates for identifying how anxiety obstructs desired lifestyle adjustments and formulating specific actions to gradually confront fears, such as public speaking, through incremental challenges.

Aligning Actions with Values

Instead of striving to eradicate anxiety, which is a normal human emotion, Dr. Galanti champions focusing on valued personal traits. David Tolin, the director of the Anxiety Disorders Center, agrees, proposing actions that align with one’s values, like volunteering, despite any discomfort. Angela Neal-Barnett, a professor of psychological sciences, recommends reflecting on past worries to gain perspective on current fears and seeking advice from less-anxious friends.

Emphasizing Self-Care Practices

Finally, the importance of basic self-care practices is underscored, including sufficient sleep, nutrition, and movement, as well as relaxation techniques for moments of heightened anxiety or fear.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

