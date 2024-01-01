en English
Health

Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
As the dawn of the new year unfolds, many individuals are grappling with heightened levels of emotional and psychological stress. In an illuminating segment on Motsweding FM, Kelebogile Kgetse interviewed psychometrist, Khethiwe GabanaKgosi, to delve into this pressing issue. The conversation aimed to furnish listeners with insights and guidance on managing stress and anxiety associated with the new year.

Exploring the Undercurrents of New Year Stress

The new year often brings with it a surge of stress, stemming from various challenges. For many, this stress is rooted in financial strain, with insufficient funds to purchase essential items. Additionally, unemployment further exacerbates the mental toll. This complex tapestry of stressors culminates in increased mental and emotional strain at the beginning of the year.

Transformative Approaches to Positive Change

The interview shed light on transformative approaches to cultivating a positive mindset and fostering healthy habits in the new year. Topics spanned mindfulness, growth mindset, gratitude, digital detox, and goal setting. Research in psychology underpins these strategies, emphasizing the role of specific, challenging goals, and intrinsic motivation in driving personal growth and positive change. This segment underscored the importance of clear objectives and intentional efforts in carving a fulfilling life.

Navigating the Pitfalls of New Year’s Resolutions

Despite the optimism that a new year brings, the success rate of New Year’s resolutions remains dismally low, with a mere 8% of people achieving their goals. To help navigate this, the British Psychological Society has shared four tips for 2023: shifting focus from resolutions to goals, understanding the importance of change, stacking goals for smoother adaptation, and balancing ambition with gratitude.

Addressing New Year’s Depression

The ‘post-holiday blues’ can be an unwelcome guest in the new year, triggered by unmet expectations, societal pressures, and emotional complexities. To combat this, experts suggest committing to small acts of self-compassion, shifting focus to gratitude, prioritizing meaningful social interactions, and seeking support when symptoms are severe. Celebrating small victories also plays a pivotal role in maintaining a positive outlook.

Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

