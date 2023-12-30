en English
Health

Navigating Infection Control in Jordan’s Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:27 pm EST
In the face of myriad challenges, Jordan’s healthcare sector has been making strides towards improving infection control in its hospitals. The stakes are high: the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and antibiotic resistance (AR) are crucial for patient safety, public health, and the sustainability of healthcare systems.

Jordan’s Dynamic Approach to Infection Control

Infection control in Jordanian hospitals is an ever-evolving sector. With the implementation of regulations, committees, extensive training, and stringent procedures, Jordan’s approach to infection control prioritizes the safety of patients, healthcare workers, and visitors above all. The Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC), the architect of the Jordanian health sector’s standards, continues to promote hand hygiene, isolation precautions, PPE usage, and environmental cleaning.

The global standards for infection prevention set by the World Health Organization (WHO) serve as a guiding light for Jordan’s healthcare facilities. Yet, despite the robust efforts, various challenges continue to obstruct the path towards effective infection control.

Challenges Faced by the Healthcare Sector

Resource constraints have always been a major deterrent in the effective implementation of infection control measures. Additionally, inadequate training, high patient loads, cultural factors, and limited surveillance systems contribute to the challenges faced. The rise of resistant infections, a global menace, has only amplified the problem.

Looking Ahead: Solutions and Opportunities

A multifaceted solution strategy is proposed to enhance infection control and healthcare quality in Jordan and similar resource-limited countries. Measures like the implementation of prevention bundles, increased government commitment, improved hand hygiene compliance, surveillance, prudent antimicrobial use, and upgraded microbiology laboratory capacities are being considered.

Examples from around the globe provide valuable lessons. The Massachusetts Hemovigilance Program’s success, attributed to the use of the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), offers a model for effective data tracking and signal identification. The Markham Stouffville Hospital’s implementation of the Nocospray© solution to combat HAIs is an example of how innovative technology can enhance patient care.

Despite the challenges, the healthcare sector in Jordan remains resilient. It continues to adapt and innovate, striving to provide safer environments for patients, employees, and visitors. The road to effective infection control is long, but with commitment, innovation, and global cooperation, it is certainly navigable.

Health Jordan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

