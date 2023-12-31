en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:44 pm EST
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

As the holiday season unfolds, a time often hailed as the happiest of the year, it serves as a stark reminder of loss for those grieving the absence of loved ones. For them, the celebratory atmosphere can exacerbate the pain, casting a shadow over the festivities. Meghan Riordan Jarvis, a Washington, D.C.-based trauma therapist specializing in grief and loss, delves into the profound psychological and physical effects of unaddressed grief in her new book, “End of the Hour: A Therapist’s Memoir.”

An Introspective Journey

Having endured the sudden death of her mother, Jarvis’ personal encounter with complex post-traumatic stress disorder lends credibility and authenticity to her insights. Her memoir, described as a love letter to her clients, outlines her brave decision to check into an inpatient treatment center—a place she had previously referred her clients to. It is an exploration of vulnerability, strength, and the transformative power of self-discovery.

Understanding the Bodily Responses to Grief

Through her work, Jarvis emphasizes the importance of recognizing and comprehending the body’s responses to grief. This understanding, she posits, is a crucial step towards healing. She challenges the widely held belief that one can sidestep the pain of loss, instead advocating for the direct confrontation of emotions and the formation of strong support systems.

Grief in Times of Collective Trauma

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, psychologist Naomi Holdt speaks on the pervasive exhaustion arising from collective trauma and grief. She urges a focus on compassion, healing, and grace as we continue to navigate the pandemic’s ongoing impact on our mental health and well-being. This sentiment is echoed by Victoria Mary Clarke, widow of singer Shane MacGowan, who has sought solace in therapy and her husband’s beloved church masses following his demise.

As we step into 2023, Jarvis’ insights offer a beacon of hope, lighting the path toward understanding, acceptance, and healing from the pain of loss.

0
Books Health Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Pope Benedict XVI's Posthumous Book: A Spiritual Testament

By Quadri Adejumo

January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

2023 in Review: A Resurgence of Biographies and Memoirs ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 hours
2023 in Review: A Resurgence of Biographies and Memoirs ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Truth of Pirate Codes: A Dive into Rebecca Simon’s ‘The Pirates’ Code’

By Rizwan Shah

Unveiling the Truth of Pirate Codes: A Dive into Rebecca Simon's 'The Pirates' Code'
End of an Era: Zimbabwe’s Weaver Press to Close after 25 Years

By Olalekan Adigun

End of an Era: Zimbabwe's Weaver Press to Close after 25 Years
Andrew Lawrence’s Eight-Year Journey through Every Street in Bath

By Salman Khan

Andrew Lawrence's Eight-Year Journey through Every Street in Bath
Literary Landmarks of 2023: Books that Shaped the Year

By Quadri Adejumo

Literary Landmarks of 2023: Books that Shaped the Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
23 seconds
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
42 seconds
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
1 min
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
2 mins
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
3 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
6 mins
Ahmed Siyam Mohamed Confident in Maldivian Government's Capability to Handle Economic Challenges
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
6 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
7 mins
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
8 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app