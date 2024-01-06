en English
Health

Navigating Canine Care Amidst the ‘January Blues’: A Veterinary Perspective

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
The festive season, characterized by a flurry of activity and heightened social interaction, has drawn to a close. As we steer into the ‘January blues’, the care and attention for our furry companions, particularly dogs, must not wane. Vet Nurse, Nina Downing, underscores the significance of maintaining regular routines for pets, including habitual outdoor time, exercise, and walks.

Identifying the January Blues

During this transitional period, dogs may manifest signs of the January blues. Symptoms may include an increased appetite, excessive sleeping, stiffness in joints, and shedding due to the development of thicker winter coats. It is vital that owners remain vigilant, recognizing these symptoms and responding appropriately. Overfeeding must be avoided as it can lead to obesity and associated health concerns. Similarly, it’s important to respect their natural sleep patterns and ensure our beloved pets stay warm during the colder months. Any concerns relating to sudden weight changes or skin issues should prompt an immediate consultation with a veterinary expert.

Addressing Emotional Well-being

With the resumption of work routines post-holidays, dogs may grapple with feelings of loneliness or frustration due to reduced attention and companionship. Downing offers several suggestions to mitigate these feelings. Arranging company for the dogs, ensuring they receive their daily quota of exercise, and offering a warm and comfortable home environment are key measures. These actions cater not only to the physical needs of dogs but also their emotional well-being.

Stimulation and Behavioural Issues

Stimulation is a fundamental aspect of a dog’s life. A lack of it can precipitate behavioural issues. Keeping our pets engaged and entertained is crucial for their overall happiness and mental health. As we navigate through the January blues, let us remember to keep our pets at the heart of our daily routines, providing them with the care, love, and affection they deserve.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

