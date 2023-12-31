Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide

An estimated 20% of expectant mothers face an unexpected hurdle during their journey to motherhood – allergies. Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy can exacerbate allergy symptoms, though some women may experience no change or even see their symptoms alleviate. This article aims to provide guidance on managing allergies during this critical period.

Proactive Steps for Allergy Avoidance

The first line of defense against allergies during pregnancy is allergen avoidance. Individuals with hay fever should consider keeping windows closed to reduce pollen exposure. For those battling dust mite allergies, using mite-proof encasings and contemplating carpet removal can be effective. Pregnant women with pet allergies may benefit from keeping pets out of the bedroom or house.

Medicinal Interventions and Their Safety

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology recommends avoiding medication during pregnancy whenever possible. However, if unavoidable, several options are considered safe. Saline nasal sprays and humidifiers are initial remedies for allergy relief. First-generation oral antihistamines such as brompheniramine, chlorpheniramine, and diphenhydramine, while having side effects like drowsiness and dry mouth, are deemed safe. Second-generation antihistamines and intranasal corticosteroids, with fewer side effects, also fall under the safe category. However, pregnant women should avoid oral decongestants during the first trimester due to a slight risk of birth defects.

Continuing Allergy Immunotherapy and Dealing with Rhinitis of Pregnancy

Women already undergoing allergy immunotherapy before pregnancy can generally continue their treatment, albeit with consultation from an allergist. Another condition, Rhinitis of Pregnancy, a non-allergic condition leading to severe nasal congestion, can also occur. This condition typically resolves itself a few weeks postpartum.