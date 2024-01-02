en English
Health

Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
According to a study by Fact.MR, by 2032, the global natural skin care product market is projected to achieve a valuation of $13.4 billion, climbing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022. This development is primarily propelled by the escalating consumer awareness about the advantages of organic and herbal skin care products. Furthermore, an increasing number of individuals battling acne-prone skin conditions among both genders is leading to a rise in demand for natural skin care solutions.

Driving Factors of Natural Skin Care Market

Endorsements and the popularity of social media challenges, particularly on Instagram, are amplifying the consumption of natural skin care products. This anticipated growth signifies a considerable shift in consumer preferences towards health-conscious choices in beauty and personal care products. The market’s advancement is also influenced by Generation Z, who is propelling emerging trends in skincare. They seek products that amalgamate efficacy with current trends.

Natural Fiber Dominance in Beauty Pillowcase Market

Simultaneously, the global beauty pillowcase market is expected to attain a value of USD 1.49 billion by 2030, with a predicted CAGR of roughly 6.0% from 2024. Consumer interest in natural and organic fibers such as silk, bamboo, and linen due to their potential health and ecological benefits is escalating. Silk pillowcases, known for enhancing skin and hair hydration, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, and resulting in smoother, less frizzy hair, dominate the market.

Asia Pacific to Experience Highest Growth

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expenditure on home decor products. Key players in the market include Suzhou Stitch Textile Technology Co. Ltd, Blissy, Mayfairsilk, Slip Silk Pillowcase LLC, and others. This demonstrates the market’s diversity and potential for growth in the coming years.

Health
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

