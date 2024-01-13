en English
Health

Natural Grocers’ Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Natural Grocers, one of America’s largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailers, is kick-starting 2024 with its annual Resolution Reset Event. Scheduled from January 16-20, this event is designed to encourage customers to maintain their wellness goals throughout the year, providing them with a wealth of benefits such as significant savings, sweepstakes, and freebies. The initiative is an integral part of Natural Grocers’ long-running commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles since its inception in 1955.

Empowering Customers Through Education

A unique feature of this event is a community educational effort, which includes a free 3-class series titled ’21 Days to a Healthier You.’ This series, led by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), will run from January 22 to February 11, aiming to educate and motivate participants towards healthier choices. The series culminates in a 7-day challenge, with a coupon reward presented for each class attended, adding an incentive for participants to stay committed to their wellness journey.

Quality Assurance at Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers stands out in the competitive grocery market by selling only products that meet strict quality guidelines. These include USDA-certified organic produce and pasture-raised dairy products, aligning with the company’s mission of promoting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. The Resolution Reset Event replicates this mission by making these high-quality products more accessible through significant savings for {N}power members.

Sweepstakes and Exclusive Offers

Alongside the educational classes and savings, the event boasts attractive sweepstakes. The grand prize is a year’s supply of free groceries, and each store offers a Breville blender as a prize. These sweepstakes are exclusive to {N}power members and are available in participating stores across specific states in the U.S. Detailed rules and eligibility are available on the Natural Grocers website, further enhancing the event’s appeal and accessibility.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

