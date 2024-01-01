Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns

In a major event that has raised concerns over the safety and quality of infant formula, a nationwide recall has been initiated. This recall primarily affects the users of hypoallergenic formulas, relied upon by parents of infants with allergies or sensitivities. The recall is believed to be due to potential allergens not listed, contamination, or manufacturing defects.

Over 675,000 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder have been recalled due to potential bacterial contamination. The contaminant in question is Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in newborns, particularly those under 2 months old, premature babies, and babies with weakened immune systems. The recall includes cans manufactured in June 2023, but does not affect the liquid formulas and other nutrition products.

Investigation and Impact

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, and up to this point, no illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products have been reported. This recall applies to select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula used for the dietary management of cows’ milk allergy, sold in 12.6 and 19.8-ounce cans. The Nutramigen, manufactured in June 2023, was primarily distributed in June, July, and August.

Precautions and Steps Forward

The FDA has urged consumers not to use the product and to contact the company for a full refund. Symptoms of Cronobacter infection include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. This recall is a precautionary measure and should not have an impact on the overall supply of infant formula. The affected product should not be consumed and should be discarded or returned to the location of purchase. Consumers who purchased the affected products should throw them away or contact the manufacturer for a refund.