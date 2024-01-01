en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns

In a major event that has raised concerns over the safety and quality of infant formula, a nationwide recall has been initiated. This recall primarily affects the users of hypoallergenic formulas, relied upon by parents of infants with allergies or sensitivities. The recall is believed to be due to potential allergens not listed, contamination, or manufacturing defects.

Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula

Over 675,000 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder have been recalled due to potential bacterial contamination. The contaminant in question is Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in newborns, particularly those under 2 months old, premature babies, and babies with weakened immune systems. The recall includes cans manufactured in June 2023, but does not affect the liquid formulas and other nutrition products.

Investigation and Impact

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, and up to this point, no illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products have been reported. This recall applies to select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula used for the dietary management of cows’ milk allergy, sold in 12.6 and 19.8-ounce cans. The Nutramigen, manufactured in June 2023, was primarily distributed in June, July, and August.

Precautions and Steps Forward

The FDA has urged consumers not to use the product and to contact the company for a full refund. Symptoms of Cronobacter infection include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. This recall is a precautionary measure and should not have an impact on the overall supply of infant formula. The affected product should not be consumed and should be discarded or returned to the location of purchase. Consumers who purchased the affected products should throw them away or contact the manufacturer for a refund.

0
Health Safety
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs

By Quadri Adejumo

Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana ...
@Health · 39 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana ...
heart comment 0
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for ‘Mindfulness City’

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City'
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure

By Hadeel Hashem

Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB

By Salman Akhtar

WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment

By Hadeel Hashem

UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
32 seconds
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
8 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
8 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
13 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
14 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
18 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
18 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
18 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
21 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app