National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth

On National Youth Day, a district-level Sathiya conference was held in the Municipal Building, focusing on the health and wellness of the youth. The event, inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay, featured an array of performances from Sathiya members, including songs, dances, and short dramas. The themes centred around the accomplishments of Sathiya in the past two years, prevention of non-communicable diseases, menstrual hygiene management, and addressing the rampant issue of drug addiction among youth.

Raising Health Awareness Among Youth

Deputy Commissioner Sahay highlighted the significance of health awareness and the positive influence of Saathiya and School Health and Wellness Messengers on health and education. The conference also included messages from health officials, including the civil surgeon, who urged Saathiya to diligently carry out their health service duties.

The Evolution of the National Adolescent Health Program

State representative Rafat Farzana touched on the progress of the National Adolescent Health Program since its inception in 2014, underscoring its role in linking adolescents to health services. Education Department Coordinator Sanjay Tiwari advocated for the active participation of teenagers in health and education initiatives, emphasizing their crucial role in these sectors.

Collective Efforts for a Healthier Future

The gathering brought together health and education officials, along with Sathiya members and friends from various blocks, making it a significant event for health promotion and education. The district-level Sathiya conference serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of the youth, paving the way for a healthier future.