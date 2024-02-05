National Seminar on Unani Medicine Stresses Importance of Maternal and Child Healthcare

The prestigious Kashmir University played host to a national seminar on Child and Maternal Healthcare in the Unani System of Medicine. Organized by the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of AYUSH, the event marked a crucial precursor to the annual Unani Day celebrations scheduled for February 11.

Unveiling the Essence of Unani Medicine

The seminar underscored the integral role of maternal and child healthcare within the Unani medical tradition. Eminent personalities in the field, including Prof. Dr. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of IUST Awantipora, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar of the University of Kashmir, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Dean of the School of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine at the University of Kashmir, and Dr. Muzamil Andrabi, Deputy Head of CSIR-IIIM Srinagar, graced the occasion. They each extolled the intrinsic value of Unani medicine and the pertinence of the seminar's theme.

Insights into Unani Medicine’s Role in Healthcare

Experts at the seminar presented comprehensive lectures on the role of Unani Medicine in child and maternal healthcare. They delved into numerous topics, ranging from child healthcare trends and regimenal therapies to the management of common pediatric diseases. These discussions served to highlight the pivotal role of Unani Medicine in managing common paediatric diseases.

Emphasis on Holistic Approach to Maternal and Child Healthcare

The seminar's discourse took a broader view of maternal and child healthcare, stressing the overall well-being of women. This holistic approach provides a fresh perspective on healthcare, advocating for comprehensive care that extends beyond mere disease management. The session ended on a high note, with a vote of thanks from Dr. Irfat Ara, Deputy Director of RRIUM Srinagar, encapsulating the sentiment of gratitude and mutual respect that permeated the entire event.