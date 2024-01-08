National Maternity Hospital: A New Chapter in Women’s Health

In a landmark development, Ireland’s National Maternity Hospital (NMH) is broadening its horizons to encompass various phases of women’s health, moving beyond its traditional maternity focus. This transformative shift is signified by the referral of the inaugural 50 couples for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment under the freshly minted, State-funded assisted human reproduction scheme. This life-altering service is being dispensed at the Merrion fertility unit, conveniently located adjacent to the NMH.

The New Spectrum of Care

The NMH has recently ushered in a full-time perinatal geneticist, a notable addition to their staff. This expert managed a substantial number of referrals for prenatal genetic diagnoses last year, sparking hope that the service will secure national funding by early 2024. This initiative is a testament to NMH’s commitment to providing comprehensive, top-tier care.

Relocation and Expansion

The NMH is also charting a course towards a strategic relocation from its current Holles Street site to the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus. However, this transition is projected to culminate by 2030 or potentially later, owing to delays linked to anxieties regarding potential religious influence on the hospital’s independence. This pressing issue has been addressed, with Prof Shane Higgins assuring that the NMH’s autonomy will be upheld.

A New Era of Women’s Health

Despite a nationwide dip in birth rates, Prof Higgins underscores the significance of the new facility, promising improved conditions for patients marked by dignity and comfort. Among other infrastructural enhancements, the NMH is pioneering the establishment of a new gynaecology unit, decontamination unit, pathology suite, and a state-of-the-art patient lift. Prof Higgins, as he approaches the end of his term as master, reflects warmly on his tenure, lauding the exceptional workplace and the camaraderie shared among staff. In addition to these strides, the NMH is looking forward to the clarity that ‘safe access zones’ legislation will bring, and the potential for the expansion of palliative care.