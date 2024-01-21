National Lottery Grant Boosts End-of-Life Care in Cornwall

End-of-life care in Cornwall is set to undergo a transformative journey, thanks to a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. The beneficiary, No One Dies Alone Cornwall (NODAC), is a Community Interest Company committed to enhancing the experiences of both professional and family caregivers tasked with tending to their loved ones in their final days.

NODAC: Alleviating Isolation Through Compassionate Care

Co-directed by Anna Sadler and Liz Bateman, NODAC aims to relieve the profound isolation often experienced by individuals providing end-of-life care. Anna Sadler, a survivor of catastrophic organ failure, established NODAC following her training by Felicity Warner of the School of Soul Midwives. Warner is renowned for her creation of the Tender Loving Care Retreats program, which emphasizes holistic palliative and end-of-life care.

Tender Loving Care Retreats: A Refuge for Caregivers

The majority of the granted funds will be channelled into facilitating Tender Loving Care Retreats. These retreats, scheduled to run from February to August, will offer up to 10 spots per session at no cost to unpaid carers of family members with terminal conditions. This initiative also covers the carers' travel expenses. The retreats promise a nurturing environment in the village of Devoran, with an emphasis on personal care and rest. Activities such as walking, singing, and yoga are also included in the retreat's schedule to foster a sense of serenity and peace among the participants.

Beyond Retreats: NODAC's Extended Services

Beyond the retreats, NODAC extends its services to include workshops and training for caregivers. A companionship service provided by trained Soul Midwives is also available to individuals nearing the end of their lives. This comprehensive approach ensures that the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of both the caregivers and those under their care are met with compassion and understanding.