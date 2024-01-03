en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

In an unprecedented gathering of reproductive health experts, a national conference on Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and Reproductive Medicine was recently convened in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The event, organized by the Indian Fertility Society (IFS) Kashmir Chapter in partnership with Med Age IVF Centre, Srinagar, sought to address the mounting infertility cases in the region.

A Gathering of Minds

The conference, which attracted 150 delegates from all corners of India, aimed to shed light on the escalating infertility issues and treatments. The collective expertise at the event highlighted a significant uptick in infertility rates and a corresponding dearth of dependable IVF centers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sudeeksha: A Beacon of Hope

In response to this pressing issue, the organizers unveiled ‘Sudeeksha’, a national project designed to equip postgraduate gynecologists at the grassroots level. The project’s mission is to deliver ethical treatment to infertile couples while increasing awareness through comprehensive educational sessions and public forums.

Shaping the Future of Reproductive Medicine

Beyond Sudeeksha, the conference proposed a national data collection initiative to track infertility practices in Kashmir. Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain, the Founder Secretary of IFS Kashmir and chief organizer of the conference, underscored the necessity of understanding national ART laws and maintaining ethical practices. The event also offered insights on the evolving trends in infertility in Kashmir, with Dr. Sajjad sharing six years worth of statistics on IVF pregnancies and live birth rates from MED AGE IVF Centre.

Elevating Kashmir’s Infertility Issues

Ultimately, the event was more than just a conference—it was a clarion call to bring Kashmir’s infertility issues into the national spotlight and a stepping stone towards promoting medical tourism in the region.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare

By Rafia Tasleem

Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement

By Salman Akhtar

URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care ...
@Gaming · 12 mins
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care ...
heart comment 0
AARP & Allies Advocate for $250.25 Million Boost to New York’s Aging Budget

By Salman Akhtar

AARP & Allies Advocate for $250.25 Million Boost to New York's Aging Budget
WELOV Registers ‘BoostMist’ Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications

By Muthana Al-Najjar

High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
41 seconds
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
58 seconds
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
1 min
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
1 min
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
1 min
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
1 min
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
1 min
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
1 min
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
2 mins
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app