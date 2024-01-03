National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

In an unprecedented gathering of reproductive health experts, a national conference on Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and Reproductive Medicine was recently convened in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The event, organized by the Indian Fertility Society (IFS) Kashmir Chapter in partnership with Med Age IVF Centre, Srinagar, sought to address the mounting infertility cases in the region.

A Gathering of Minds

The conference, which attracted 150 delegates from all corners of India, aimed to shed light on the escalating infertility issues and treatments. The collective expertise at the event highlighted a significant uptick in infertility rates and a corresponding dearth of dependable IVF centers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sudeeksha: A Beacon of Hope

In response to this pressing issue, the organizers unveiled ‘Sudeeksha’, a national project designed to equip postgraduate gynecologists at the grassroots level. The project’s mission is to deliver ethical treatment to infertile couples while increasing awareness through comprehensive educational sessions and public forums.

Shaping the Future of Reproductive Medicine

Beyond Sudeeksha, the conference proposed a national data collection initiative to track infertility practices in Kashmir. Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain, the Founder Secretary of IFS Kashmir and chief organizer of the conference, underscored the necessity of understanding national ART laws and maintaining ethical practices. The event also offered insights on the evolving trends in infertility in Kashmir, with Dr. Sajjad sharing six years worth of statistics on IVF pregnancies and live birth rates from MED AGE IVF Centre.

Elevating Kashmir’s Infertility Issues

Ultimately, the event was more than just a conference—it was a clarion call to bring Kashmir’s infertility issues into the national spotlight and a stepping stone towards promoting medical tourism in the region.