Health

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers’ Rights and Wages

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers’ Rights and Wages

In a significant move to secure the rights and wages of sanitary workers, M. Venkatesan, the Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, has issued a directive to local bodies to eradicate middlemen from the workers’ payment process. This initiative is an effort to ensure that workers receive their complete wages without any discrepancies or underpayment issues.

Advocating the Welfare of Sanitary Workers

The announcement was made during a consultation meeting held with government officials and representatives from local bodies. The main focus of the interaction was on the welfare of sanitary workers, a segment that often faces issues of inadequate safety measures, lack of proper equipment, and low wages. The commission is steadfastly working to address these concerns and improve the living and working conditions of these workers.

Ensuring Government-Mandated Benefits

During the meeting, Venkatesan also interacted with the workers, seeking their confirmation on whether they were receiving the government-mandated wages and benefits. These benefits include contributions to the Provident Fund and provision of safety equipment.

Addressing Grievances and Treatment Concerns

In addition, the chairman inquired about the treatment meted out to workers by their supervisors and managers. He emphasized the importance of a robust grievance redressal mechanism, ensuring that the workers have a platform to raise and address their concerns. The meeting was attended by key medical and health service officials from Virudhunagar, including Dean (in-charge) Anitha Mohan, Joint Director (Medical Services) Kannagi, and Deputy Director (Health Services) Yasodhamani.

Health Human Rights India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

