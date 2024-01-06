National Bank of Kuwait Hospital Marks Milestone in Pediatric Healthcare with Stem Cell Transplant Success

The National Bank of Kuwait Hospital has achieved a significant milestone in pediatric healthcare, boasting a success rate of over 97% in stem cell transplants for children. The hospital has reported 42 successful transplants, demonstrating its commitment to innovative and effective medical interventions.

Therapeutic Photopheresis: A New Approach to Post-Operation Complications

The hospital has introduced a novel approach to address complications experienced by patients post-stem cell operations. Therapeutic photopheresis is employed to manage issues such as anastomosis, showing positive outcomes in improving post-operation challenges.

Engineered Cell Therapy: A Potential Revolution for Pediatric Leukemia

Dr. Sondos Al-Shraideh, the Head of the Department of Hematology, Pediatric Cancer, and Stem Cell Transplantation, announced the hospital’s plans to introduce engineered cell therapy for pediatric acute leukemia patients. This innovative treatment may offer new hope for children who have not seen positive results from traditional chemotherapy. It is believed that this approach could revolutionize treatment for childhood leukemia.

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Effective Response to Infection Complications

The hospital’s dedication to advanced medical solutions extends to the treatment of severe skin infections. Therapeutic apheresis is being utilized with considerable success, further demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art medical care.

Looking ahead, the Department aims to continue advancing Kuwait’s medical capabilities. The planned implementation of engineering cellular therapy is expected to treat complex leukemia cases with a high success rate of over 95%. This is particularly significant for patients who are unresponsive to conventional treatments or experiencing difficult relapses. The hospital’s commitment to innovation and effective interventions is clear in its dedication to improving pediatric healthcare in Kuwait.

