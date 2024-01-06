en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

National Bank of Kuwait Hospital Marks Milestone in Pediatric Healthcare with Stem Cell Transplant Success

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
National Bank of Kuwait Hospital Marks Milestone in Pediatric Healthcare with Stem Cell Transplant Success

The National Bank of Kuwait Hospital has achieved a significant milestone in pediatric healthcare, boasting a success rate of over 97% in stem cell transplants for children. The hospital has reported 42 successful transplants, demonstrating its commitment to innovative and effective medical interventions.

Therapeutic Photopheresis: A New Approach to Post-Operation Complications

The hospital has introduced a novel approach to address complications experienced by patients post-stem cell operations. Therapeutic photopheresis is employed to manage issues such as anastomosis, showing positive outcomes in improving post-operation challenges.

(Read Also: Qatar’s Prime Minister Congratulates Kuwait’s New PM; Continues Regional Diplomatic Efforts)

Engineered Cell Therapy: A Potential Revolution for Pediatric Leukemia

Dr. Sondos Al-Shraideh, the Head of the Department of Hematology, Pediatric Cancer, and Stem Cell Transplantation, announced the hospital’s plans to introduce engineered cell therapy for pediatric acute leukemia patients. This innovative treatment may offer new hope for children who have not seen positive results from traditional chemotherapy. It is believed that this approach could revolutionize treatment for childhood leukemia.

(Read Also: Kuwaiti Diving Team Champions Marine Conservation)

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Effective Response to Infection Complications

The hospital’s dedication to advanced medical solutions extends to the treatment of severe skin infections. Therapeutic apheresis is being utilized with considerable success, further demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art medical care.

Looking ahead, the Department aims to continue advancing Kuwait’s medical capabilities. The planned implementation of engineering cellular therapy is expected to treat complex leukemia cases with a high success rate of over 95%. This is particularly significant for patients who are unresponsive to conventional treatments or experiencing difficult relapses. The hospital’s commitment to innovation and effective interventions is clear in its dedication to improving pediatric healthcare in Kuwait.

Read More

0
Health Kuwait
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has reached a tentative agreement to pay nearly $700 million to settle investigations by over 40 U.S. states. These investigations revolve around allegations that the corporation improperly marketed its talc-based baby powder, failing to include warnings about potential health risks associated with the product. This settlement, which is yet
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
16 mins ago
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
16 mins ago
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
8 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
14 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
15 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Sparks Debate on Beta-Blockers at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
50 seconds
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
1 min
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
1 min
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
1 min
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
2 mins
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
3 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
4 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
4 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
4 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
24 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app