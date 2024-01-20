Natera's Signatera MRD Test Shows Promise in Guiding Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Global leader in cell-free DNA testing, Natera, Inc., has unveiled new data on its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2024 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The company's presentations covered a spectrum of topics on colorectal cancer (CRC), including patient-reported outcomes, the predictive value of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), and the utility of MRD testing in other gastrointestinal cancers.

Signatera: A Beacon of Hope in Colorectal Cancer Management

The groundbreaking data presented by Natera hinted at the potential benefits of the Signatera MRD test for CRC patients. The test may aid in identifying patients who could benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy and potentially avoid unnecessary treatment. The data from the GALAXY study and the BESPOKE CRC study indicated that patients who remained ctDNA-positive after surgery had a higher risk of recurrence. Meanwhile, those who showed sustained ctDNA clearance due to adjuvant chemotherapy had significantly improved outcomes.

Patient-Reported Outcomes: Alleviating Anxiety

The BESPOKE CRC study also revealed patient-reported outcomes, indicating that over 92% of patients valued the information from their Signatera results. More importantly, 73% reported reduced anxiety about cancer recurrence. This underlines the potential of Signatera not only as a diagnostic tool but also as a mental health ally for CRC patients.

Signatera: A Personalized Approach to Cancer Detection

Signatera is a personalized MRD test that detects and quantifies residual cancer using ctDNA. Covered by Medicare for certain cancers, it has been validated across multiple types of cancer. Natera's commitment to enhancing personalized genetic testing and diagnostics as part of standard care aims to promote longer, healthier lives. As the battle against cancer forges on, tools like Signatera that offer personalized, precise insights hold the promise to revolutionize the landscape of cancer management.