Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Natashja Wilson, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, London, recently opened up about her experiences with pelvic organ prolapse, a condition affecting up to half of all women at some point in their lives. At the tender age of 18, while away at university, Wilson first noticed symptoms such as a bulging sensation in her vagina, incontinence, and pain during intercourse. However, due to a lack of awareness about pelvic health, she initially dismissed her symptoms, hoping they would resolve on their own.

Prolapse: A Common but Little Discussed Issue

After enduring 18 months of worsening symptoms, Wilson sought medical advice and was diagnosed with uterine prolapse. This condition arises when the pelvic floor muscles, which provide support to the organs in the pelvis, weaken. The resulting bulge in the vagina can lead to a range of symptoms, from a heavy feeling in the pelvic area to bladder and bowel issues and discomfort during sex.

Addressing Prolapse: Options and Challenges

Treatment options for pelvic organ prolapse include pelvic floor exercises, lifestyle changes, the use of vaginal pessaries, or, in severe cases, surgery. Known risk factors include pregnancy, childbirth, heavy lifting, constipation, chronic coughing, and the hormonal changes that accompany menopause.

Breaking the Silence: Raising Awareness and Fighting Stigma

Today, Wilson is actively working to raise awareness about pelvic organ prolapse and combat any stigma associated with the condition. Through her blog and social media channels, she shares her journey and encourages other women to not feel embarrassed about seeking help for pelvic health issues. Research from Stirling University underscores the need for such advocacy, suggesting that embarrassment and lack of awareness often prevent women from seeking help.

Suzanne Vernazza, a pelvic health physiotherapist, echoes this sentiment, urging women to discuss any concerns with their GP. Another patient, Sam Hindle, shared her ordeal with bladder prolapse and the negative impact of a transvaginal mesh surgery, highlighting the importance of informed medical decisions. The Royal College of GPs reaffirms that their doctors are well-trained and sensitive when dealing with such issues.