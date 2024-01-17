Nassau County Midwife Fined $300,000 for Fraudulent Immunization Scheme

In the heart of New York, a Nassau County midwife, Jeannette Breen, has been slapped with a hefty $300,000 fine by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for her role in a fraudulent scheme that invalidated the immunization records of around 1,500 school-aged children. The illicit operation, which began at the onset of the 2019-2020 school year, has not only jeopardized the health and safety of school communities but also undermined public trust in the healthcare system.

Immunization Registry Law Violation

Operating Baldwin Midwifery, Breen was found guilty of violating the Immunization Registry Law. Her offense consisted of administering a 'Real Immunity Homeoprophylaxis Program,' which involved the use of oral pellets marketed as an alternative to vaccination. The program, endorsed by an out-of-state homeopath, has not received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consequences of the Fraudulent Scheme

This fraudulent scheme, which came into play following the June 2019 removal of non-medical exemptions for required school immunizations in New York, led Breen to provide 12,449 fictitious immunizations to about 1,500 students. This act of gross misconduct has led to the NYSDOH deleting all false immunization information and informing affected families that their children's records are no longer valid.

Authorities Respond

The gravity with which the Department of Health regards such violations was emphasized by State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. In addition, State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa expressed satisfaction in bringing the wrongdoer to justice, reiterating the commitment to maintaining high health standards in educational institutions.