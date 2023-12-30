Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks

In an assertive move against diseases triggered by unhygienic surroundings, the Nasarawa State government has initiated a joint task force to monitor sanitation across its 13 local government areas. The announcement was made by Engineer Yusuf Adeka, the General Manager of the Nasarawa Environmental Protection Agency, following the monthly sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital.

Emphasizing Cleanliness for Disease Prevention

Engineer Adeka underscored the necessity of upholding a clean environment to prevent disease outbreaks and encourage healthy living among the people. The government has set the last Saturday of every month as the day for sanitation exercises, a tradition expected to intensify in 2024.

Public Compliance and Violation Arrests

The reintroduction of these exercises by Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2019 has resulted in substantial public compliance. Residents actively participate in cleaning drainages, while motorists respect the designated hours for sanitation. However, during the December exercise, 15 individuals were arrested in Lafia for violations, including conducting business and driving during the stipulated sanitation hours.

Call for Collective Sanitation Effort

The state government is urging residents to consistently clean their surroundings and cooperate with the sanitation initiatives for the collective benefit of a healthier state. The approach towards cleanliness and sanitation is crucial in preventing diseases, as evidenced by the challenges faced globally in eradicating infectious diseases like COVID-19, malaria, lymphatic filariasis, and polio. The collective effort of the public in reducing mosquito populations, as seen in Hawaii, and the initiative of the FDA in the Philippines to streamline the evaluation of bird flu vaccines, are inspiring examples of combating diseases through cleanliness and preventive measures.