Nasarawa Health Crisis: 9 Doctors Resign, Nurses Threaten Strike Over Poor Working Conditions

Nasarawa State's health sector faces a significant challenge as reports of medical doctors resigning en masse have surfaced, countered by the state government's clarification that only nine doctors have resigned.

Concurrently, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in the state has issued a strike notice, demanding improved working conditions, hazard allowances, promotions, and equipment upgrades within a two-week timeframe.

Clarification and Immediate Responses

The Nasarawa State Government, through its Health Commissioner Dr. Gaza Gwamna, addressed the media to correct the misconceptions about the reported mass exodus of medical professionals from the state.

Highlighting the situation, Dr. Gwamna clarified that the departure involved only nine doctors from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, not the widely reported figure of 59. This move by the doctors has been attributed to seeking better opportunities and conditions elsewhere, with some moving to the Jos University Teaching Hospital in Plateau State and others to the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, within Nasarawa State itself.

The spotlight also shines on the nurses and midwives of the state, who have voiced their grievances and threatened to down tools if their demands are not met. The NANNM's demands are multi-faceted, seeking not only the implementation of revised Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and hazard allowances but also the payment of pending uniform allowances and the acceleration of promotions. Furthermore, they call for employing more nurses and midwives, alongside providing state-of-the-art equipment to enhance healthcare delivery in Nasarawa.

Government's Assurance and Future Outlook

In response to these challenges, the state government has expressed its commitment to addressing the issues raised by health workers, aiming to forestall any future crises in the sector.

Dr. Gwamna reassured the public that efforts are underway to resolve the concerns regarding hazard allowances, promotion arrears, and overall improvement of healthcare services in Nasarawa State. The administration's goal is to significantly enhance the state's public hospitals by 2027, a vision that requires both immediate actions and long-term strategic planning.